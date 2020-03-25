REBusinessOnline

Dallas County Deems Residential, Commercial Construction Essential Services Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Posted on by in Texas

DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in response to COVID-19, a directive that outlines what essential services, including residential and commercial construction, may continue. The order went into effect at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. In terms of retail, restaurants may provide takeout and delivery services, and retailers such as dry cleaners, convenience stores, liquor stores, hardware stores and auto and bike repair shops may remain open under the directive. As of this writing, Dallas County had reported 169 total cases of COVID-19.

