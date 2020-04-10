REBusinessOnline

Dallas Hospitals Report Occupancy Rates, Ventilator Usage

DALLAS — On Wednesday afternoon, 24 hospitals in the Dallas area reported aggregate bed and ventilator capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office, pursuant to emergency regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the data, approximately 54 percent of the hospitals’ total of 5,354 beds are occupied, while roughly 62 percent of intensive care beds are occupied. Of the 900 or so ventilators, about 32 percent are in use. As of Friday, April 10, Dallas County had reported 1,432 cases of COVID-19.

