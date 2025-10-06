Dallas Housing Authority Secures $69M Bond Reservation to Renovate Two Affordable Communities

DALLAS — The Housing Authority of the City of Dallas (DHA) has secured a $69 million bond reservation for the renovation of Roseland Townhomes and Roseland Estates, two affordable housing communities in Central Dallas. The bond reservation represents an early piece of the capital stack that enables DHA to receive 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). The renovation will include new kitchens, bathrooms, plumbing, flooring, appliances and fixtures in the properties’ 274 units. DHA will also upgrade the recreation center, building infrastructure, security and landscaping. Completion is slated for 2027.