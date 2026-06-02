Dallas Mavericks Agree to Buy 104 Acres at Former Valley View Mall for New Arena, Entertainment Complex

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have entered into options agreements for the potential purchase of 104 acres at the site of the former Valley View Mall on the city’s north side that could become the future home of a new basketball arena and entertainment complex, according to a statement issued by the team on June 1. The team stated that the Valley View site, which has been targeted for years for potential redevelopment by various companies, satisfied “most of the criteria established at the outset of our evaluation process.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Mavericks’ lease at their current arena, American Airlines Center, expires in July 2031, and the team has set a self-imposed deadline of July 1 of this year to complete the site selection process for a new venue. The paper also reported that the Mavericks want a footprint of at least 50 acres for the new arena and surrounding entertainment district and as of January 2026, had essentially narrowed their decision down to the Valley View site or an unspecified location in downtown Dallas. The Mavericks have played at American Airlines Center since 2001.