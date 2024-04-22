Dallas Stars to Develop 225,000 SF Multi-Sport Training Facility in Northlake, Texas

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — The Dallas Stars professional hockey team will develop a 225,000-square-foot multi-sport training facility in Northlake, located north of Fort Worth. According to D Magazine, the project is valued at $45 million. Scheduled to open in 2025, the facility will feature two National Hockey League (NHL) regulation sheets of ice and eight basketball courts that can be converted to 16 volleyball courts. Lee Lewis Construction Inc. is the general contractor for the project, which will be the third of its kind for the Stars, joining facilities in Farmers Branch and Lewisville, Texas.