Dana-Farber Opens 140,000 SF Cancer Treatment Center at Former Atrium Mall in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast

NEWTON, MASS. — Dana-Farber has opened a 140,000-square-foot cancer treatment center at the site of the former Atrium Mall, located at 300 Boylston St. in Newton, a western suburb of Boston. The Bulfinch Companies led the redevelopment of the two-story facility, which offers a range of cancer therapy practices, clinical trials and supportive services for adult patients and families throughout the region. Bulfinch acquired the property in 2012 with plans to convert it into a medical and wellness facility.

