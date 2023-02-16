REBusinessOnline

Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse Joins Tenant Lineup at Sakura Novi Mixed-Use Project in Michigan

Sakura Novi will feature a collection of Asian-themed restaurants, high-end retail shops, 117 townhome apartments as well as a Japanese-themed garden path, pond and public plaza.

NOVI, MICH. — The Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse has signed a lease to join the tenant lineup at Sakura Novi, an Asian-themed mixed-use development in Novi. Sakura Novi will feature a collection of Asian-themed restaurants, high-end retail shops, 117 townhome apartments as well as a Japanese-themed garden path, pond and public plaza. The Dancing Pine is a steakhouse brought to market by Seven York Inc., the owner behind many restaurants across metro Detroit such as Kimchi Box, Dae Jang Keum, Tomo Sushi, The Seoul, Blue Fish Asian Cuisine and Mama Satto. Cindy Ciura of CC Consulting assisted in bringing The Dancing Pine to the development.

Sakura Novi LLC, an affiliate of Robert B. Aikens & Associates LLC, specializes in culturally themed real estate development, the creation of restaurant collections and mixed-use real estate development. Sakura Novi LLC has executed a joint venture agreement with Robertson Brothers Homes to construct the project’s rental townhome community. The units will feature private entrances, one- and two-car attached garages, first-floor offices and two- or three-bedroom layouts.

The demolition of the buildings on the project site took place last fall. Prior to then, the project had been caught up in the pre-development process for multiple years.





