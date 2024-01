CARY, ILL. — Dandelion Development LLC has acquired the newly constructed Haber Pointe Senior Luxury Apartments in Cary, about 44 miles northwest of Chicago. The purchase price was $4.5 million. The 24-unit property totals 24,177 square feet. Paul Proana of Coldwell Banker Commercial and Heather Schweitzer of Premier Commercial Realty brokered the transaction. Foxboro Group LLC was the seller.