Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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IndianaIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Dandy Leases 258,336 SF Industrial Facility at Thunderbird Commerce Center in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Dandy, a dental technology company, has leased a newly constructed, 258,336-square-foot industrial facility at Thunderbird Commerce Center, a 185-acre, master-planned manufacturing and logistics park developed by Lauth Group in Indianapolis. Dandy is expected to take occupancy in the second quarter, and plans to make a significant investment to customize the interior of the building for its operations. The facility will serve as a primary hub for production, fulfillment and distribution. Dandy’s operations are expected to create more than 100 jobs in the next year. Other tenants at Thunderbird include Monarch Beverage and ABF Freight.

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