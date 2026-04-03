Dandy Signs 37,400 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Dandy has signed a 37,400-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. The dental technology company initially leased 18,700 square feet on the 30th floor of the building at 22 Cortlandt St. in October 2025 and then doubled its footprint by leasing the entire 31st floor. Peter Johnson and Alexis Odgers of Avison Young represented Dandy in the lease negotiations. Barrett Stern of B Stern CRE represented the landlord, a partnership between entities doing business as Mayore Estates LLC and 80 Lafayette Associates LLC.