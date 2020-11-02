REBusinessOnline

Daniel Corp. Breaks Ground on 144,000 SF Medical Office Building in Birmingham

Grandview Medical Plaza II will be situated next to Grandview Medical Plaza I within the 103-acre Cahaba Center at Grandview campus, which is located nine miles southeast of downtown Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Daniel Corp. has broken ground on Grandview Medical Plaza II, a four-story, 144,000-square-foot medical office building in Birmingham. White Plains, N.Y.-based Seavest Healthcare Properties is the developer and owner. Grandview Medical Plaza II is situated next to Grandview Medical Plaza I, an eight-story, 208,000-square-foot building that is also owned by Seavest. Grandview Medical Plaza II will be situated within the 103-acre Cahaba Center at Grandview campus, which is located nine miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. Daniel Corp. expects to deliver Grandview Medical Plaza II in early 2022.

