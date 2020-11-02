Daniel Corp. Breaks Ground on 144,000 SF Medical Office Building in Birmingham

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Healthcare, Southeast

Grandview Medical Plaza II will be situated next to Grandview Medical Plaza I within the 103-acre Cahaba Center at Grandview campus, which is located nine miles southeast of downtown Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Daniel Corp. has broken ground on Grandview Medical Plaza II, a four-story, 144,000-square-foot medical office building in Birmingham. White Plains, N.Y.-based Seavest Healthcare Properties is the developer and owner. Grandview Medical Plaza II is situated next to Grandview Medical Plaza I, an eight-story, 208,000-square-foot building that is also owned by Seavest. Grandview Medical Plaza II will be situated within the 103-acre Cahaba Center at Grandview campus, which is located nine miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. Daniel Corp. expects to deliver Grandview Medical Plaza II in early 2022.