Daniel Corp. Breaks Ground on $60M Apartment Development in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

Village at Hays Preserve

The 336-unit Village at Hays Preserve will be a seven-building complex located on 22 acres along U.S. Highway 431.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Daniel Corp. has broken ground on a new $60 million luxury apartment development in east Huntsville known as Village at Hays Preserve. The project team includes Birmingham-based general contractor Doster Construction Co. and architectural firm Nelson Architects.

The 336-unit Village at Hays Preserve will be a seven-building complex located on 22 acres along U.S. Highway 431. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, saltwater pool and an onsite nature trail within Hays Nature Preserve. Construction is expected to complete in early 2023 with first units becoming available in 2022.

Doster Construction is also working on another development in downtown Huntsville known as Constellation, a mixed-use property. The company is working with developer Heartland Real Estate Partners LLC on that project.

