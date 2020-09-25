Daniel Corp. to Break Ground on $60M Multifamily Complex in Pensacola

The yet-to-be-named property will be situated within Pathstone, a master-planned community featuring more than 200 single-family homes and 75,000 square feet of retail space.

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Daniel Corp. plans to break ground on a $60 million, 336-unit multifamily complex in Pensacola. The yet-to-be-named property will be situated within Pathstone, a master-planned community featuring more than 200 single-family homes and 75,000 square feet of retail space. Additionally, the community will be situated across the street from Navy Federal Credit Union’s campus on Nine Mile Road, which houses 8,500 employees. The Birmingham, Ala.-based developer expects to deliver the property in fall 2021.