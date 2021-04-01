REBusinessOnline

Dapper Cos. Acquires Historic Huntridge Theater in Downtown Las Vegas, Begins Renovation

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

Dapper Cos. plans to renovate the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Dapper Cos. has purchased the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas for $4 million. The company plans to renovate the theater, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The theater originally opened in 1944 and shuttered after nearly 60 years of operation on July 31, 2004.

The theater was originally operated by the Commonwealth Theater Company of Las Vegas and in 1951, was taken over by the Huntridge Theater Company of Las Vegas, partially owned by actresses Loretta Young and Irene Dunne.

J Dapper, head of Dapper Cos., has also invested in the redevelopment of five other commercial proeprties in downtown Las Vegas, including Huntridge Shopping Center, 630 S. 11th Street, The Herbert at 801 S. Main St., 608 S. Maryland Parkway and 201 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

