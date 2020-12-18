REBusinessOnline

Darden Restaurants Reports 19.4 Percent Decline in Fiscal Second-Quarter Revenue

ORLANDO, FLA. — Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has reported a 19.4 percent decline in total year-over-year revenues during its fiscal year 2021 second quarter, the company said Friday. Orlando-based Darden’s second quarter ended Nov. 29 with $1.66 billion in total revenue compared with $2.06 billion in fiscal second-quarter 2020. Darden owns restaurant brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s.

Darden reports that Olive Garden year-over-year sales dipped 19 percent to $829.5 million. LongHorn Steakhouse sales feel 8.9 percent in that same time period to $407.4 million.

As of Nov. 29, Darden operated 1,818 restaurants.

