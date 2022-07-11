Darland Breaks Ground on 28,700 SF Clinic for CHI Health in Elkhorn, Nebraska

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Nebraska

Completion of the project is slated for summer 2023.

ELKHORN, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has broken ground on a new clinic for CHI Health in Elkhorn, about 20 miles northwest of Omaha. The 28,700-square-foot project represents Darland’s third healthcare project with Denver-based developer NexCore Group. The clinic will offer primary care, physical therapy, behavioral health services and specialty care as well as imaging services, a laboratory and retail pharmacy. Completion is slated for summer 2023.