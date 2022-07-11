Darland Breaks Ground on 28,700 SF Clinic for CHI Health in Elkhorn, Nebraska
ELKHORN, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has broken ground on a new clinic for CHI Health in Elkhorn, about 20 miles northwest of Omaha. The 28,700-square-foot project represents Darland’s third healthcare project with Denver-based developer NexCore Group. The clinic will offer primary care, physical therapy, behavioral health services and specialty care as well as imaging services, a laboratory and retail pharmacy. Completion is slated for summer 2023.
