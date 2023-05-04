Thursday, May 4, 2023
This first warehouse will be part of the larger Gretna Logistics Park by NewStreet Properties.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestNebraska

Darland Breaks Ground on 408,332 SF Spec Warehouse in Gretna, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

GRETNA, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has broken ground on a 408,332-square-foot speculative warehouse near the Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna, about 20 miles southwest of Omaha. NewStreet Properties is the developer and plans to build the larger Gretna Logistics Park, which will feature nearly 2 million square feet upon full build-out. The first warehouse will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 41 docks and four drive-in doors. Completion of the building is slated for March 2024. Cushman & Wakefield/Lund Co. is handling leasing for the new development.

