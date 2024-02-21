Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
MD West One occupies the new clinic.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestNebraska

Darland Completes 38,000 SF Medical Office Building in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has completed a nearly 38,000-square-foot medical office building for MD West One, an Omaha-based orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine clinic. R&R Realty was the developer. The facility is located on the southwest corner of 192nd Street and West Dodge Road in Omaha. The clinic has more than 40 exam rooms and dedicated areas for X-ray, radiology, casting and procedures. The property is located within the Fountain Ridge West development in an area of the West Dodge corridor that is slated for major development in the coming years.

You may also like

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 138-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

StorSafe Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana

City of Fate Approves 267-Acre Lafayette Crossing Mixed-Use...

JLL Arranges $30.6M in Financing for West Houston’s...

Core Spaces Nears Completion of 408-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential...

Legacy Senior Communities Plans 30-Unit Expansion at Plano...

OMRON Automation to Build Manufacturing Facility in Upstate...

Partnership Opens 328-Unit Wentworth Park Residences Near Savannah

Continental Properties Opens 320-Unit Townhome-Style Apartment Community in...