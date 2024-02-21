Darland Completes 38,000 SF Medical Office Building in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has completed a nearly 38,000-square-foot medical office building for MD West One, an Omaha-based orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine clinic. R&R Realty was the developer. The facility is located on the southwest corner of 192nd Street and West Dodge Road in Omaha. The clinic has more than 40 exam rooms and dedicated areas for X-ray, radiology, casting and procedures. The property is located within the Fountain Ridge West development in an area of the West Dodge corridor that is slated for major development in the coming years.