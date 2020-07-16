Darland Completes Construction of 58,950 SF Office Building in West Omaha

Pacific Springs Center II rises two stories and features an underground parking garage.

WEST OMAHA, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has completed construction of Pacific Springs Center II, a 58,950-square-foot Class A office building in West Omaha. The two-story property is located at the northwest corner of 168th and Pacific streets. The project features 40,000 square feet of spec office space as well as an underground parking garage. The area, known as Pacific Springs Vista, has experienced a flurry of new development in the past several years thanks to a growing residential market and the area’s convenient access to the nearby West Dodge Expressway, according to Darland. Avant Architects was the project architect. Investors Realty is handling management and leasing.