The office now features a “floating” conference room.
Darland Completes Construction of Office Remodel for DMSi Software in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has completed an office remodel for DMSi Software in Omaha. The project included the removal of a section of the upper floor, creating an open, two-story area with a “floating” conference room. Darland constructed a large, custom staircase to anchor the two spaces. The project also included a large work café with various seating options, interactive games and beer taps. The lobby features a 154-square-foot fabric light fixture. Avant Architects was the project architect. DMSi serves the building products industry.

