Darland Construction to Build 105,000 SF Packing, Distribution Center for Food Bank in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Darland Construction will build a nearly 105,000-square-foot packing and distribution center for Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. The facility will replace the organization’s current location, which it has outgrown due to a significant increase in demand for emergency food assistance, according to Darland. Since 2018, Food Bank for the Heartland has more than quadrupled its reach and serves 93 counties in Nebraska and western Iowa. The new property will offer expanded cold storage capabilities and a significantly larger Protein Repack Room with a capacity of 4,300 square feet. The new building will be more than 40 percent larger than the current facility, providing increased space for volunteers to repackage food donations. HDR is the architect.