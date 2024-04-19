Friday, April 19, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestNebraska

Darland Constructs 61,000 SF Warehouse in Omaha, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has completed a more than 61,000-square-foot warehouse near the intersection of Highway 50 and I-80 in Omaha. The building features a clear height of 26 feet, eight dock doors and interstate signage. Preliminary budgeting for the project began in 2018, but concerns about rising prices and labor shortages during the pandemic put the project on hold, according to Darland. Investors Realty negotiated a full-building lease for Southern Carlson before the building was completed. The tenant is a commercial tool, fastener and jobsite supply company.  

