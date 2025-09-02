Tuesday, September 2, 2025
The semi-trailer dealer now operates four locations across three states.
Darland Delivers 60,000 SF Industrial Facility for Mid-States Utility in Papillion, Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

PAPILLION, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. has completed a nearly 60,000-square-foot industrial facility for Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales in Papillion. The project is located just off Highway 50 and I-80 and serves as a regional hub for the semi-trailer dealer. The development features a trailer shop, parts warehouse, driver’s lounge and administrative offices. A notable aspect of the project includes more than 11 acres of exterior paving designed to accommodate the extensive inventory and traffic flow of large semi-trailers. Mid-States Utility operates four locations across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

