Darland Underway on Expansion of Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Nebraska

WAYNE, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. is underway on an expansion and renovation of Providence Medical Center in the eastern Nebraska town of Wayne. Darland is adding a 20,000-square-foot addition to the east side of the hospital’s campus to accommodate the growing imaging and specialty outpatient services. Plans also call for removing a second entry point in favor of one prominent, secure main entry. After the addition is completed, Darland will complete a 20,000-square-foot remodel to include a new surgical suite, management area and administrative offices. Completion is slated for summer 2023.