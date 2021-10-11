REBusinessOnline

Darland Underway on Expansion of Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Nebraska

Providence Medical Center will receive a 20,000-square-foot expansion and a 20,000-square-foot remodel.

WAYNE, NEB. — Darland Construction Co. is underway on an expansion and renovation of Providence Medical Center in the eastern Nebraska town of Wayne. Darland is adding a 20,000-square-foot addition to the east side of the hospital’s campus to accommodate the growing imaging and specialty outpatient services. Plans also call for removing a second entry point in favor of one prominent, secure main entry. After the addition is completed, Darland will complete a 20,000-square-foot remodel to include a new surgical suite, management area and administrative offices. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews