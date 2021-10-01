Darrell Palasciano, Matt Henry Join Brokerage Team at Providence Group in Charlotte

Palasciano and Henry combined have nearly three decades of experience as landlord advisors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —The Carolinas leasing team of Darrell Palasciano and Matt Henry has joined The Providence Group’s landlord division.

Palasciano and Henry combined have nearly three decades of experience as landlord advisors. Matt Henry started working in commercial real estate in 2014, and Darrell Palasciano has about 18 years of retail development and leasing experience. The two have $600 million in career transaction volume with a total of 3 million square feet. Most recently, the team was with the Carolinas Division of The Shopping Center Group.

Starting earlier this month, Palasciano and Henry joined The Providence Group as brokers, working from the firm’s new office in Charlotte. The Palasciano-Henry team continue to work as strategic retail advisors with national, regional and local owners and developers throughout both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Palasciano currently serves as ICSC State Chair for both North and South Carolina, previously serving as Government Relations Chair and Carolinas Conference Chair. Henry has previously worked with clients including KIMCO, Slate Asset Management, Echo Realty, Vanguard, Westwood and Seritage.