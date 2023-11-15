Dart Interest Buys High-Rise Apartment Development Site in Downtown Salt Lake City for $19.7M

SALT LAKE CITY — Dart Interest LLC has purchased a 2.32-acre development site in downtown Salt Lake City from an undisclosed seller for $19.7 million. Comprising two parcels, the site includes a vacant, 305,000-square-foot data center and a one-acre parking lot.

Kip Paul, Michael King and JT Redd of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

The buyer plans to develop two high-rise apartment projects on the site, which will undergo environmental remediation and demolition of the current data center. The site’s D1 zoning allows for buildings no less than 100 feet in height and no more than 375 feet in height.