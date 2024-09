DALLAS — Public transportation operator Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has signed a 10-year, 4,146-square-foot office lease at Knoll Trail Crossing, a 96,509-square-foot building in North Dallas. The building underwent renovations in 2022 and now includes move-in ready spec suites, a modernized lobby, tenant lounge and an updated conference center. JLL represented the landlord, Prescott Group, in the lease negotiations.