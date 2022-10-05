Dartmouth College to Develop 128-Unit Residence Hall in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College will develop a residence hall for undergraduate students on the north end of the institution’s campus in Hanover. The community will feature 128 apartment-style units with a total of 400 beds. The project is set to include indoor and outdoor common areas, fitness facilities and shuttle service to campus. Further details, including a timeline for construction and potential partnership with a private developer, were not announced.