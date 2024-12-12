Dartmouth College Underway on 285-Bed Student Housing Project in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College is underway on construction of a 285-bed student housing project at its campus in Hanover, located in the central part of the Granite State. The project is being developed solely by the school and will be located at 25 W. Wheelock St. The five-story structure will feature two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with full kitchens, living rooms and storage spaces. Other project partners include architecture firm Cube 3 and design-build firm PROCON. Construction began in October and is expected to be complete in advance of the fall 2026 semester.