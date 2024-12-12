Thursday, December 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
25-W.-Wheelock-St.-Hanover-New-Hampshire
The new student housing project at 25 W. Wheelock St. is being developed as part of a larger initiative by Dartmouth College to add 1,000 new student housing beds over the next decade.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew HampshireNortheastStudent Housing

Dartmouth College Underway on 285-Bed Student Housing Project in Hanover, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College is underway on construction of a 285-bed student housing project at its campus in Hanover, located in the central part of the Granite State. The project is being developed solely by the school and will be located at 25 W. Wheelock St. The five-story structure will feature two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with full kitchens, living rooms and storage spaces. Other project partners include architecture firm Cube 3 and design-build firm PROCON. Construction began in October and is expected to be complete in advance of the fall 2026 semester.

You may also like

Inland Private Capital, Devon Deliver 844-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Wilks Development Buys 177,199 SF Office Building in...

Carbon Shepherd Development Completes 66-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Lee Health Selects Skanska to Construct $435M Healthcare...

Stratus Property Group Announces City Block Redevelopment in...

Leggat McCall, DLJ Properties Complete 370,000 SF Life...

Skender Completes Interior Construction of New Headquarters for...

Irgens Underway on Conversion of Office Property into...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $22M Loan for Refinancing...