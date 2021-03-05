Darwin German Acquires 108-Unit Multifamily Property Near Baylor University in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Irving, Texas-based Darwin German Real Estate Investments has acquired The Villages, a 108-unit multifamily property located adjacent to Baylor University’s campus in Waco. The property was originally built on 4.5 acres in 1982 and was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale. A Dallas-based investor sold the asset in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed price.