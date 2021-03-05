REBusinessOnline

Darwin German Acquires 108-Unit Multifamily Property Near Baylor University in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Irving, Texas-based Darwin German Real Estate Investments has acquired The Villages, a 108-unit multifamily property located adjacent to Baylor University’s campus in Waco. The property was originally built on 4.5 acres in 1982 and was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale. A Dallas-based investor sold the asset in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  