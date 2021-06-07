REBusinessOnline

Darwin German Acquires 204-Unit Frankford Station Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Frankford-Station-Carrollton

Frankford Station in Carrollton is located across the street from a DART station.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Locally based firm Darwin German Real Estate Investments has acquired Frankford Station, a 204-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units with keyless entry mechanisms, quartz countertops and wood-style plank flooring. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, onsite storage space and a resident clubhouse with a coffee bar, business center and private conference room. The community, which was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale, was acquired in an off-market transaction from an undisclosed Dallas-based investor. The sales price was also not disclosed.

