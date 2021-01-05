Darwin German Acquires 270-Unit Multifamily Property in White Settlement, Texas
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — Dallas-based Darwin German Real Estate Investments has acquired Oak View Apartments, a 270-unit multifamily property in White Settlement, a western suburb of Fort Worth. The community was built on 2.3 acres in 2018 and was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Oak View features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. Darwin German purchased the asset from the locally based developer for an undisclosed price.
