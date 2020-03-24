Darwin German Receives $21.4M Acquisition Loan for Gold Creek Apartments in Dallas

Gold Creek Apartments in Dallas totals 255 units. The property was built in 2016.

DALLAS — Darwin German Real Estate has received a $21.4 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Gold Creek Apartments, a 255-unit multifamily community in Dallas. The Class A property was built in 2016 on 11.6 acres and was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Steven Yazdani of Los Angeles-based financial advisory firm Nova Capital handled the transaction on behalf of Darwin German, which will also use $6 million in equity to fund the acquisition.