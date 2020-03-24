REBusinessOnline

Darwin German Receives $21.4M Acquisition Loan for Gold Creek Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Multifamily, Texas

Gold Creek Apartments in Dallas totals 255 units. The property was built in 2016.

DALLAS — Darwin German Real Estate has received a $21.4 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Gold Creek Apartments, a 255-unit multifamily community in Dallas. The Class A property was built in 2016 on 11.6 acres and was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Steven Yazdani of Los Angeles-based financial advisory firm Nova Capital handled the transaction on behalf of Darwin German, which will also use $6 million in equity to fund the acquisition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business