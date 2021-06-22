Darwin German Sells 161-Unit Villa Creek Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

According to the brokers who represented the buyer, more than 250 parties were interested in purchasing the 161-unit Villa Creek Apartments in Farmers Branch.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Locally based firm Darwin German Real Estate Investments has sold Villa Creek, a 161-unit apartment complex in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1965 and features one- and two-bedroom units. Darwin German originally purchased the asset in 2016 in an off-market deal. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the buyer, Dallas-based Blue Ocean Capital LLC, in the transaction. William Givens and Robert Siddall, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership.