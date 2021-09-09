Darwin German Sells 288-Unit Brookside Apartments in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Darwin German Real Estate Investments has sold Brookside Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community in Arlington. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1983 and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 to 990 square feet. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, a playground and outdoor grilling stations. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.