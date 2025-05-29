Darwin Investment Group Receives $100M Refinancing for 2.2 MSF Chicagoland Portfolio

ELMHURST, ILL. — Elmhurst-based DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has arranged a $100 million loan for the refinancing of a 2.2 million-square-foot portfolio for Darwin Investment Group in metro Chicago. Wells Fargo provided the loan for the 40-building portfolio. The new loan structure and 50 percent loan-to-value ratio enables Darwin to acquire new buildings to add to the portfolio, according to Matthew Lewandowski, principal of DarwinPW Realty.

Darwin Investment Group is a privately held real estate investment company that focuses on commercial real estate investments throughout Chicagoland. The firm last refinanced its portfolio in December 2015 when it was made up of 1.4 million square feet across 27 buildings. The current portfolio is home to more than 225 tenants across buildings from the south suburbs of Chicago to Southeast Wisconsin. Lewandowski, George Cibula, Erin Cibula and Patricia Liston of DarwinPW Realty worked on the transaction.