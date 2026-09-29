Darwin Investment Group Receives $130M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in Chicago, Southeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — Darwin Investment Group has received a $130 million refinancing for a 39-building industrial portfolio totaling more than 2 million square feet across the greater Chicago area and Southeast Wisconsin. A dedicated middle market real estate team within Wells Fargo Commercial Banking provided the financing. In conjunction with the refinancing, Darwin Investment Group principals George Cibula and Matthew Lewandowski acquired the 49 percent ownership interest held by their partners, bringing Cibula and Lewandowski’s ownership of the portfolio to 100 percent. The 39 properties are home to more than 225 tenants. Lewandowski, Erin Cibula and Patricia Liston facilitated the refinancing and ownership consolidation on behalf of Darwin. Paul Mokhatas, Anu Agarwal and Paul Crusen led the Wells Fargo team.