Darwin Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 13,418 SF Warehouse in St. Charles, Illinois
ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Darwin Realty/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of 13,418-square-foot warehouse in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Located at 860 Equity Drive, the property was built in 2006 and features a clear height of 18 feet, one dock door and one drive-in door. The building is utilized as a showroom and for storage space. Brendan Sheahan and Frank Damato of Darwin represented the buyer, a private investor. Ryan Corcoran of Corcoran Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Pillar of Cloud LLC.
