Darwin Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 13,418 SF Warehouse in St. Charles, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property was built in 2006 and is located at 860 Equity Drive.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Darwin Realty/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of 13,418-square-foot warehouse in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Located at 860 Equity Drive, the property was built in 2006 and features a clear height of 18 feet, one dock door and one drive-in door. The building is utilized as a showroom and for storage space. Brendan Sheahan and Frank Damato of Darwin represented the buyer, a private investor. Ryan Corcoran of Corcoran Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, Pillar of Cloud LLC.

