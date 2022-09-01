DarwinPW Realty Brokers Sale of Former Dean Foods Property in Franklin Park, Illinois

The 102,950-square-foot building is located at 3600 River Road.

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — DarwinPW Realty has brokered the sale of a 102,950-square-foot industrial building formerly occupied by Dean Foods in the Chicago suburb of Franklin Park for an undisclosed price. The 10-acre property is located at 3600 River Road. Constructed in 1954, the building features eight exterior docks, eight drive-in doors, outdoor storage, trailer parking and a 10,000-square-foot cooler. Jerry Sullivan of DarwinPW, along with Axiom Advisors, represented the seller, an entity doing business as NDSM Franklin Park LLC. Jeffrey Provenza of DarwinPW and Brian Carroll of JLL represented the private buyer. The site is ripe for redevelopment, according to Provenza.