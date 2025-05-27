DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Arranges Sale of 48,005 SF Industrial Building in Metro Chicago

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has arranged the sale of a 48,005-square-foot industrial building at 933 Tower Road in the northern Chicago suburb of Mundelein. The sales price was undisclosed. Principle Construction built the property in 2004 for the seller, a printing company that is discontinuing its business. The asset features a clear height of 24 feet, two drive-in bays, three exterior dock doors and 72 parking spaces. It houses primarily warehouse space that is suitable for manufacturing or distribution uses along with 4,800 square feet of office space. George Cibula and Dan Prendergast of DarwinPW represented the buyer, Portokali Investments LLC. Collin Tyrrell and Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented the seller.