DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 37,136 SF Industrial Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

ELMHURST, ILL. — DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a 37,136-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst for an undisclosed price. Located at 737 N. Oaklawn Ave., the property features 13,920 square feet of office space, a clear height of 14.5 feet, two exterior docks, one drive-in door, 60 parking spaces and a fenced outdoor storage yard. George Cibula and Luke Ferzacca of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the undisclosed seller. Joe Bronson of NAI Hiffman represented the buyer, Haskris, which is a manufacturer and distributor of engineered chillers and heat transfer systems. Haskris owns a building across the street and is planning to expand to the new facility.