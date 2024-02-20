DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 67,879 SF Industrial Property in Lake Bluff, Illinois

LAKE BLUFF, ILL. — DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of an industrial property located at 29870 N. Skokie Highway in Lake Bluff, a northern suburb of Chicago. The property features 26.8 acres of land and three buildings totaling 67,879 square feet. The space is home to functional industrial buildings, trailer parking and industrial outdoor storage. The three buildings are fully leased to 11 tenants. While much of the land is not usable for commercial purposes because of its native wetlands, the seven usable acres have been developed with outdoor storage, including a recently built paved and secure trailer lot. Jake Ehrenberg, Joel Mackintosh and Mike O’Malley of Perry Hill Ventures were the sellers. Matt Lewandowski of DarwinPW represented the buyer, a group of investors.