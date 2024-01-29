Monday, January 29, 2024
DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 93,911 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a 93,911-square-foot industrial building located at 5841 W. Dickens Ave. in Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Terry Lynch of DarwinPW represented the seller, JLO Metal Products. The buyer, Elite Auto Corp., will repurpose the former manufacturing facility into a car sales business. The building is a World War II-era manufacturing facility that has heavy power and bus ducts along with four docks and one drive-in door. Steve Kohn of Avison Young represented Elite Auto Corp., which is expanding from its location in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

