DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of Three-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has brokered the sale of a 14,000-square-foot building and 3.3 acres of industrial outdoor storage at 4150 S. Packers Ave. in Chicago’s Stockyards neighborhood. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is situated within an Enterprise Zone and is zoned for industrial use. Ed Wabick and Terry Lynch of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the seller, Stockyard Bricks. The buyer, Midwest Trailer Repair, intends to use the site and building to expand its business. Humberto Garcia of Realty at Home represented the buyer.

