DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Negotiates Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Building in St. Charles, Illinois

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International has negotiated the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The Class B property, located at 2500 Production Drive, features a clear height of 21 feet, seven docks, one drive-in door, 1,500 square feet of office space and 55 parking spaces. Marc Hale of DarwinPW Realty represented the buyer, an HVAC manufacturing company that is relocating from Elk Grove Village. Brian Lindgren of SVN Landmark represented the seller, Hill & Smith.