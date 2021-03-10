Dasmen Residential Acquires Five Apartment Properties in Orlando, Tampa for $109.2M

ORLANDO AND TAMPA, FLA. — New Jersey-based Dasmen Residential has acquired five apartment communities in Orlando and Tampa for a total of $109.2 million. Dasmen acquired the portfolio from Amzak Capital Management and The Focus Group using $15 million of equity raised from 275 investors on CrowdStreet. The CrowdStreet offering was oversubscribed, and investors on CrowdStreet pledged $22.9 million in offers in less than 18 hours. The transaction also included $33 million of total investor equity, as well as a $76.4 million Freddie Mac loan provided and serviced by Greystone.

With 1,011 units total, the five apartment properties are 92 percent occupied. The names and addresses of the Orlando communities include Addington Place Apartments at 4757 Silver Star Road, Oak Hill Apartments at 4500 Silver Star Road and Oakmont Apartments at 3024 Rio Grande Ave. The properties in Tampa include Jasmine Terrace Apartments at 1250 Skipper Road and Laurel Crossings Apartments at 13101 Aarans Pond Drive.

Dasmen plans to give the properties upgrades to individual units and common areas.