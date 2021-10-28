Datassential Leases 13,806 SF in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Datassential has leased 13,806 square feet of office space at 1201 W. Lake St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The company helps food and beverage users develop, launch and sell new concepts by leveraging data. Datassential will move from 18 S. Michigan Ave. when the new lease commences in January. McCaffery and New York Life owns the 135,000-square-foot building, which was constructed in 2019. Dougal Jeppe of Colliers Chicago represented the tenant in the lease transaction. JLL’s Craig Coupe, Brad Despot and Mike Curran represented building ownership.