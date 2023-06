TORRANCE, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the move of Rusher Air Conditioning into a new headquarters in Torrance.

Structured as a reverse exchange, the sale of the previous headquarters and purchase of a new one featured “a combined transaction value of $9.5 million,” according to DAUM.

Michael Collins and Dustin Hullinger of DAUM’s Capital Markets Group, with the assistance of Brad Levin, arranged the transaction.