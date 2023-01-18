REBusinessOnline

DAUM Brokers $40M Sale of Two-Building Industrial Property Near Los Angeles

4510-Azusa-Canyon-Rd-Irwindale-CA

The asset at 4510 Azusa Canyon Road in Irwindale, Calif., features a 52,780-square-foot building and a 14,728-square-foot building.

IRWINDALE, CALIF. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of an eight-acre parcel, including two industrial buildings, located at 4510 Azusa Canyon Road in Irwindale. Rexford Industrial acquired the asset from DS Services of America, a water bottling and distribution company, for $40 million. The sale-leaseback deal includes a five-year lease with an option to extend.

Dennis Sandoval, Kevin Sandoval and Bryan Sandoval of DAUM represented the seller, Dennis Sandoval also represented the buyer in the transaction.

Constructed in 1950, the property features a 52,780-square-foot Class C industrial building and a 14,728-square-foot building. The buildings offer 24-foot clear heights, ample parking and a fully fenced and secured lot.

