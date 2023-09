GILBERT, ARIZ. — DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of an industrial building located at 1416 W. San Pedro St. in Gilbert. Sunstone Rover LLC sold the asset to a family-owned corporation for $5.5 million.

With the sale, the building will become the headquarters of Swain Electric, a Gilbert-based electrical contractor.

Dan Casey of the DAUM Commercial Phoenix represented the seller, while Blake Hardison of Ike Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.